International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.69). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 640 ($8.43), with a volume of 65,159 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £263.41 million and a PE ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 642.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 1,500 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 684 ($9.00) per share, with a total value of £10,260 ($13,507.11).

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.