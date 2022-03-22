International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Insider Buys £9,660 in Stock

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 1,500 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 644 ($8.48) per share, with a total value of £9,660 ($12,717.22).

On Wednesday, January 12th, Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 1,500 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 684 ($9.00) per share, with a total value of £10,260 ($13,507.11).

International Biotechnology Trust stock remained flat at $GBX 640 ($8.43) during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 116,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,852. International Biotechnology Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 575 ($7.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 783.25 ($10.31). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 642.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £263.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

