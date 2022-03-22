International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.98

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 416145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 72.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Money Express by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 108,312 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Money Express by 86.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 37,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in International Money Express by 1,044.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

