International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.98

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 416145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Several research firms have commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Get International Money Express alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,717,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.