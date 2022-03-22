IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Position Increased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.11% of IntriCon worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the third quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 9.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

IIN opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,182.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51. IntriCon Co. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IntriCon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.