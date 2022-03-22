Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.85

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.85 and last traded at $78.61, with a volume of 205780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.