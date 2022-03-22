Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 1,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90.

