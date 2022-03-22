Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW) Trading 1.1% Higher

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.88 and last traded at $38.83. 11,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 28,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51.
