Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is EWG Elevate Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1,588.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.96. 62,230,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,919,195. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.73 and a 200 day moving average of $371.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

