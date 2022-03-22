Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.40

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 791893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,252,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,552 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,862,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,468,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,050.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 347,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 339,022 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 661.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 294,610 shares during the period.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

