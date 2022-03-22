Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.44

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
