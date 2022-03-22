Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.44

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the third quarter worth $3,727,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

