Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 22nd (CATO, CHT, CMI, GGAL, GLBS, IBA, IMCR, ING, IPI, ISNPY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 22nd:

Cato (NYSE:CATO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

