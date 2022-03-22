Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 22nd (AEE, AEP, AGFY, APTV, ATO, BWA, CLF, CMS, CRBU, CXDO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 22nd:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Ameren Co alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $112.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $12.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $189.00 to $162.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $128.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $32.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $8.25 to $6.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $38.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $17.00.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $189.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $9.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $99.00 to $88.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $164.00 to $176.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $164.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.50 to $20.50. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $99.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $122.00 to $113.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $162.00 to $161.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $156.00 to $138.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.