Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 22nd (AEE, AEP, AGFY, APTV, ATO, BWA, CLF, CMS, CRBU, CXDO)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 22nd:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $112.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $12.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $189.00 to $162.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $128.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $32.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $8.25 to $6.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $38.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $17.00.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $189.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $9.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $99.00 to $88.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $164.00 to $176.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $164.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.50 to $20.50. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $99.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $122.00 to $113.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $162.00 to $161.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $156.00 to $138.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

