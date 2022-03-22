Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SEA (SE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SEA (NYSE: SE) recently:

3/22/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

3/21/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $265.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

3/3/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $218.00 to $201.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $220.00.

3/2/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $330.00 to $250.00.

3/2/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $241.00 to $221.00.

2/28/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $370.00 to $295.00.

2/17/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

2/14/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $427.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $435.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $460.00.

NYSE SE traded up $9.35 on Tuesday, hitting $123.58. 190,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,006,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.42. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,237,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after buying an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after buying an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,859,574,000 after buying an additional 116,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $571,269,000 after buying an additional 986,765 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

