Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Schaeffler (SHA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Schaeffler (FRA: SHA) recently:

3/14/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.00 ($6.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/11/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.00 ($6.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/9/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($9.89) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/9/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €5.90 ($6.48) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/8/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($9.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/8/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.90 ($8.68) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/17/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.50 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/26/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.80 ($9.67) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/21/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.30 ($8.02) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Schaeffler stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €5.78 ($6.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,615 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.86. Schaeffler AG has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($18.40).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

