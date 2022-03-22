Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for T-Mobile US (TMUS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS):

3/17/2022 – T-Mobile US was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/14/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – T-Mobile US is now covered by analysts at Tigress Financial. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2022 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/4/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/3/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $152.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/3/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/3/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $153.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.02. 56,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,819,185. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 35,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

