Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 283,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,544,588 shares.The stock last traded at $15.99 and had previously closed at $15.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $7,974,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

