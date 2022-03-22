Investors Buy Large Volume of Independence Realty Trust Put Options (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,410 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,774% compared to the typical volume of 223 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,329. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

