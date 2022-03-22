Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,252 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,704% compared to the average volume of 223 call options.

Shares of RAIL traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. 52,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,989. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.83. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 3,303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 296,425 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 222,306 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at $661,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in FreightCar America by 26.0% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 614,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 126,711 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

