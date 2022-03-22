Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares Core High Dividend ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,713 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,250% compared to the typical daily volume of 275 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

HDV traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.59. 48,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,056. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.49 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.89.

