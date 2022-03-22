Investors Purchase High Volume of Uxin Call Options (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,604 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,001% compared to the average daily volume of 600 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Uxin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 59,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08. Uxin has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $551.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

