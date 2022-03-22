Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) rose 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 122,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,528,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invitae by 86.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 45.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 91.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 6.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 41.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

