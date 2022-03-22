ION Achieves Market Capitalization of $372,762.98 (ION)

ION (ION) traded 65.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. ION has a total market cap of $372,762.98 and approximately $10.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00200911 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00026171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.00431600 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00058584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,715,271 coins and its circulating supply is 13,815,271 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

