iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.55. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 293,737 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.
iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
