iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $149.72

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.72 and last traded at $149.66, with a volume of 7266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.53.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,354,000. Bradley Mark J. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

