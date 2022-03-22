iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.48 and last traded at $75.48. Approximately 45,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,165% from the average daily volume of 3,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.43.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.75.
