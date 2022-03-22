iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $128.61

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $128.61 and last traded at $129.03, with a volume of 808076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average is $144.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

