iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.97 and last traded at $107.06. 7,464,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 11,531,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.65.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.73.
