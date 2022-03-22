iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $112.63

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.63 and last traded at $112.63, with a volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

