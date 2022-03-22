iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB) Trading Down 1.3%

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $128.49 and last traded at $129.23. Approximately 2,506,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,898,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.09.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.