iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,735,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 45,586,676 shares.The stock last traded at $33.36 and had previously closed at $31.78.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89.
iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXI)
iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.
