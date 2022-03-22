iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,735,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 45,586,676 shares.The stock last traded at $33.36 and had previously closed at $31.78.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 469.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 86,553 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after acquiring an additional 711,013 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,044,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

