iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,147,000 after acquiring an additional 652,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,937. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15.

