iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,106 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,251% compared to the typical volume of 526 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,287 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,725,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.37. 1,528,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $46.95 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.