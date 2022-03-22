iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Position Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.24% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $29,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.95. 3,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,931. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

