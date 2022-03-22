iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $106.62

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.62 and last traded at $106.75, with a volume of 160518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,542,000 after purchasing an additional 216,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

