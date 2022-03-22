iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50.

