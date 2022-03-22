iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.76. The company had a trading volume of 818,948 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.35. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

