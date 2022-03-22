iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,773,000 after acquiring an additional 293,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,921,000 after acquiring an additional 559,565 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,164,000 after purchasing an additional 253,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,692,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,369,000 after purchasing an additional 164,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.42. 867,743 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average is $137.35.

