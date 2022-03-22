iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 333.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,313 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,844,000 after buying an additional 925,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,849,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,901,000 after buying an additional 508,786 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,813,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,990,000 after buying an additional 2,923,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,471,000 after buying an additional 577,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 815,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,390. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.096 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

