iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA) Shares Down 0.7%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.60 and last traded at $47.68. 39,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 60,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.