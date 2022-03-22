iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 13,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 19,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.