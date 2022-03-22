iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.33. 4,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 41,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.