iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. 484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 61,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13.
