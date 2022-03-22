iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 67,822 shares.The stock last traded at $46.33 and had previously closed at $45.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDY. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

