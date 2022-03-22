iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY) Trading 1.1% Higher

iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.43 and last traded at $46.18. 46,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 67,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21.
