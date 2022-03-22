iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 19,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 41,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.