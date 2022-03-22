iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 19,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 41,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15.
