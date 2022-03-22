iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.33

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.33 and last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 1191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

