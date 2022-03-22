iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $101.68

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.68 and last traded at $101.79, with a volume of 9108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.07.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.58.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
About iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
