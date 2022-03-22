iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $65.93

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and traded as high as $67.11. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF shares last traded at $66.88, with a volume of 128,668 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.