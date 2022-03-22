iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.89. 518,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,830,703. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

